TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department executed an evidentiary warrant early Friday morning after two handguns were recovered during the investigation of an earlier incident.

On Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were attempting to find an individual wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant in the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive. Officers found a vehicle occupied by the wanted subject leaving the area. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop – leading to a brief vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of S. 24th Street and E. Avenue I. Three individuals were found in the vehicle. Two were arrested – including the initial target – and the third was identified and released.

After the pursuit and arrest, two handguns were recovered, which were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. Officers are still executed an evidentiary warrant in the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive related to a previous shooting incident – which recently occurred in Temple.

There are no reported injuries to officers or the subjects.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.