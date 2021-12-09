Temple police report a check on a house’s open door led to recovery of stolen weapons and the arrest of two men on various charges.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said it was Tuesday when officers went to a location in the 200 block of South 12th Street on the open door call.

They determined the house was previously red-tagged by the City of Temple. They also reported seeing a 2000 model GMC Yukon with an expired registration sticker approaching the residence.

Officers identified the driver as 23-year-old Otoniel Nunez, and the passenger as 21-year-old Isaac Lopez.

After an investigation, officers searched the vehicle and found a substance shaker, a handgun, a rifle and another pistol which came back as being reported stolen.

Officers also discovered Nunez was a previously convicted felon for whom it was not legal to have a weapon, and who was currently on parole.

Both Nunez and Lopez were taken into custody and taken to the Bell County Jail where they both remained held on felony charges Thursday, without bond having been set.