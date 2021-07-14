Wedding gowns for first responders

KILLEEN, Texas – Brides Across America, along with bridal retailers nationwide, will donate free bridal gowns to first responders.

Cinderella Couture in Killeen wants to make everyone’s dream come true. On Thursday and Friday, they will be giving free wedding gowns to active military, first responders, COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, and veterans.

This is their third annual event, and this year they would like to thank those who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic.

If you want to find out how to qualify for a free gown, you can register at www.bridesofamerica.com.