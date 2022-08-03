A Heat Advisory continues through 8 pm CDT for all but Mills and Lampasas counties, as well as an elevated-high fire weather threat for all but East TX, where an isolated late day storm or two may occur.

Highs will continue to be 100 to 105 degrees with heat index values for most areas between 105-110 degrees. South winds 10 to 20 mph will promote rapid spread of any fire starts.

Please be careful with open spark or flame, and remember to limit strenuous activity outdoors during peak heating hours and stay hydrated. Never leave anyone or any pets in locked cars, as it can be deadly!