Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Warmer, but pleasant weather is expected Thursday – with highs in the 70s and a light east-northeast wind. Rain/storm-free conditions are anticipated on Friday, with an increasing risk for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect an unsettled weather pattern as we head into next week as an upper low establishes itself to the west. Low-level moisture will spread northward, and these two factors in tandem will result in a continued risk for showers and thunderstorms.

At present time, the primary concern will be the potential for renewed flooding concerns, however, I’ll keep monitor of wind shear and instability which could result in a severe weather threat.