A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of North and Central Texas. Road conditions will steadily deteriorate tonight into Thursday.

Here is the timeline of what to expect.

Travel and icy conditions will deteriorate Wednesday night as more precipitation arrives. Things will not improve until Thursday afternoon for most areas when temps briefly warm above freezing. However, refreezing of left-over moisture on the roads will occur Thursday night into Friday. Multiple rounds of wintry weather are expected into the upcoming weekend. The heaviest precipitation will be Wednesday night into Thursday when there will be significant impacts to travel. Only light amounts are expected Friday and Saturday. Sunshine and milder weather will return on Sunday.