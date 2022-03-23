Highs will be mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Despite the recent ​rain, dry, sunny, and breezy conditions will create elevated fire weather conditions across western portions of the forecast area, so avoid outdoor burning and remember to not toss lit cigarette butts outside.

Temperatures will be rising this weekend, and this will mean an increasing threat for fire starts and spread, especially on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s, with a few 90s in far western portions of Central Texas.