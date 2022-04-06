Critical fire danger is expected on Thursday afternoon, especially west of I-35. Winds will be northwesterly at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Relative humidity will be 10-20%. Highs will be in the 70s.

Avoid any activities that could spark a wildfire, as any fire ignition could grow and spread rapidly.

The extended forecast features breezy and warm conditions with elevated fire danger heading into this weekend, followed by chances for strong or severe storms during the first half of next week. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.