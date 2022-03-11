Unseasonably cold conditions are expected Saturday morning as low temperatures fall into the teens and upper 20s. North winds around 10 to 25 mph will result in wind chills mainly in the teens to around 20.

Take precautions by avoiding extended time outside, dressing warmly if you must get out, and protecting the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Thankfully, the cold and wintry weather doesn’t stick around long with a warmup in store through the weekend.

Mornings will start off brisk and chilly, but breezy to windy afternoons can be expected with plentiful sunshine. Highs warm into the 50s Saturday and then into the 60s with even a few readings around 70 across the Big Country.

Unfortunately, the dry air and lack of appreciable precipitation west of I-35 will result in dry fuels. These will combine with the south winds and low humidity for potential elevated fire weather conditions each afternoon.

Have a great weekend!