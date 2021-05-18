West High School senior dies in car crash a week before graduation

WEST, Texas – West Independent School District Administration was notified Monday of the loss of West High School senior Kadyn Reynold from a tragic car accident.

“We become educators because we love kids and we want to serve, and anytime you hear news about the loss of a student, is just gut-wrenching,” says West ISD Superintendent David Truitt.

Texas Troopers responded to a crash involving two cars. Reynolds died in the accident, while the other driver was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Waco with injuries.

“It’s like you lost one of your own kids, and it’s news you never want to hear. It’s the phone call you never want to receive,” says Truitt.

For those who didn’t know Kaydn, his greatest attribute was his sense of humor.

“The kids today all told stories, and that was kind of the theme – is how funny he was and was a good friend and made them laugh,” says Truitt.

Kaydn attended West schools since Pre-Kindergarten up to the 12th grade. During his time at West High, he participated in many activities such as football, acting and technical theatre, and film. His plans for after graduation was to work his way up to hotel management.

“I know the way he [would] light up the rooms at West High School. He would definitely light up the room of a lobby, so that was definitely a gift. And I get why he is choosing that area for his future,” says Truitt.

Truitt wants to let the West ISD and Reynolds family know they are there for them. The District has organized a crisis counseling plan through the assistance of the Region 12 Education Service Center and Mrs. Jeni Janek, Crisis Response Team Leader, for all students and staff beginning Tuesday, May 18, 2021, through Friday, May 21, 2021.

“I’ve asked the principal, Mr. Klander, to talk to the students about ways to submit ideas and ways we can honor Kaydn and his family at the ceremony,” says Truitt.

West ISD will reschedule the Class of 2021 Senior Parade to Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, with Minister Matthew Solomon officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the West High School Gym.