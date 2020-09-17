West PD hit with COVID cases

West Police Chief Darryl Barton says that despite several COVID 19 cases among officers on the force, there has been no lapse in police services.

In a Facebook post, chief Barton said that even with officers out, they take serving the community as a priority and that West officers are ” banding together to cover shifts”

He noted that remaining officers were working shifts opposite from the officers affected and had no actual contact with them.

He said the police building and all patrol cars have been professionally sanitized.

He noted that earlier in the year, West signed on with other McLennan County law enforcement agencies in an agreement to provide mutual aid assistance if any agency needed it and that the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has always provided West PD with professional support and would continue during this situation.

He also said that West PD has implemented protocols that include officers wearing mask in public while on duty including answering calls for service and have sanitizer with them at all times.

The West PD lobby has remained closed, but says West Police services have remained available 24/7 and that will not change.

He also asked that officers who are out be kept in prayers.