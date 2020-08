SAN SABA, Texas – Crews have been battling a brush fire in western San Saba County for well into one day.

As of Monday evening, the fire continues to burn with several agencies assisting. One residence was evacuated and is being protected.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire has burned up to 8,000 acres and has been 20 percent contained.

The San Saba Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy, Game Warden, County Fire Departments and surrounding agencies have been assisting.

Source: San Saba Sheriff’s Office