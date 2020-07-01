WestFest canceled in 2020

WEST, Texas – The annual WestFest celebration of Czech culture held in the City of West every Labor Day Weekend has been canceled.

This decision came after Mayor Tommy Muska and festival organizers met with board members Monday night and agreed to cancel the event because of concerns with the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas.

WestFest’s cancellation ends a 44-year streak for the festival, which highlights the town’s Czech heritage and annually draws some 20,000 people to West.

WestFest organizers say they are working through the shock of cancellation, and they will start planning for 2021 now.