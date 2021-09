WEST, Texas – Labor Day Weekend kicks off this Friday with several events – like Westfest!

The annual festival features constant live music and entertainment, authentic food and beverages, and non-stop family-oriented activities. All of the festivities are held at the West Fair and Rodeo Grounds.

Westfest was founded in 1976 as a means for the West community to raise money for several projects – including building athletic facilities for youth groups and senior citizens.