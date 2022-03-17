WEST, Texas – The man who has served as president of Westfest for the past 40 years is stepping down.

Westfest posted on social media Wednesday night that at the January Board of Directors meeting, John Hurtick expressed his desire to step down from this role and assume a more advisory position.

With this announcement, the Board of Directors voted to create a new position, CEO, a role which Hurtick agreed to accept. This will be a position which oversees the general workings of the festival, with a less hands-on approach.

With this change, the Board of Directors voted to fill the seat vacated by Hurtick with David Kolar – a former Board Member and current Associate Director.

In addition to the new CEO position, the annual reorganization of the Board resulted in the following positions:

David Kolar, President

Brian Muska, 1st Vice President

Ryan Kolar, 2nd Vice President

Aimee Shelton, Secretary

Jay Gerik, Treasurer

Michael Kraemer, Board Member

Mason Matus, Board Member

Having served Westfest since the early years, Hurtick has become synonymous with Westfest by most accounts. His presidency has brought four decades of leadership to an organization which continues to provide for the West community.

In accepting the new position, Hurtick said, “I have been honored to serve as Westfest president since 1981, but I think it is time for new leadership. I have the utmost confidence in David, and am sure he will continue to evolve Westfest into the premiere festival it has become. I look forward to helping him bring a fresh look and new ideas in the future. I have worked with many wonderful people over the years. I would like to thank all the former and current Board Members, along with the hundreds of people who have made Westfest what it is today.”

“Taking over as president of Westfest seems like a daunting task,” said Kolar, “but with John remaining in his advisory capacity, I’m comfortable that Westfest will continue to succeed. John and I have worked together on many Westfest projects over the years, and I know he will always have my back and continue to work for what’s best for West.”

The Board of Directors continues to prepare for the 2022 Festival. There are some notable changes in the works for this year. Westfest has entered into an agreement with a new vendor. Talley Amusements will provide their carnival at the festival this year. Talley will provide more attractions than in previous years, and will be given a bigger footprint on the grounds. Talley provides attractions at numerous state fairs, including The State Fair of Texas.

One of the main structures at the fairground has been removed. The Rodeo Association took down the horse barn a few weeks ago. This will require some rearranging of the food booths, which will create a better flow of foot traffic at the grounds – as well as higher visibility for some of the booths.

Other changes are also in the works. Information on these changes will be released when available.