WGU Texas, McLennan Community College partner to eliminate transfer barriers for students seeking four-year degrees

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas – WGU Texas and McLennan Community College (MCC) have announced a partnership to support students seeking a Bachelor’s Degree after completing their Associate Degrees.

This partnership creates pathways for the McLennan Community College students, graduates, and employees to work toward a Bachelor’s or Master’s Fegree and further their education at WGU Texas. McLennan Community College serves around 9,000 students and over 700 employees.

This is the first transfer agreement between MCC and WGU Texas, and streamlines the process for MCC graduates pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree at WGU Texas. Through the agreement, students who graduated with their associates from MCC, graduates, faculty, and staff may select among more than 60 accredited Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree programs in information technology, business, health professions, and teaching.

Transfer students also receive special benefits including:

• Exclusive partner scholarships, valued at up to $2,500.

• Comprehensive and seamless transfer policy.

• All completed courses at MCC with a C or higher are automatically accepted.

WGU Texas’ current enrollment is more than 13,900 students, with students enrolled in 233 of the state’s 254 counties. Approximately 120 students in McLennan County attend WGU Texas, and 90 are transfers from MCC.

For more information about WGU Texas’ community college partnerships and scholarship opportunities, you can visit texas.wgu.edu/cc.

Source: WGU Texas