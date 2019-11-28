What do you know about Thanksgiving?

Everyone here at FOX44 News wishes you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!
Here are a few facts about Thanksgiving Day to share with your loved ones on this special day from History.com
- Where was the first Thanksgiving held? Most historians says it was in 1621, when colonists and Wampanoag Indians sat down to a feast to celebrate the autumn harvest in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Others argue it actually took place in Florida, 60 years earlier, when a Spanish fleet christened the St. Augustine settlement.
- What was on the menu? If we stick with the Plymouth theory, don’t count on mashed potatoes or even turkey. The Wampanoag brought deer and lots of seafood, like lobsters and bass. That paired nicely with the fruits from the pilgrims harvest, including pumpkin.
- When was the first call for a National Thanksgiving? There have been numerous calls for a Thanksgiving Day. Future Americans wanted to celebrate the Battle of Saratoga, which wrapped up in October of 1777. In 1789, President George Washington wanted a national day of thanks on the last Thursday of November to mark the end of the Revolutionary War. During the Civil War, both sides announced Thanksgiving Days following victories. President Abraham Lincoln made the first official proclamation of a national Thanksgiving holiday in 1863. The proclamation was championed by Sarah Josepha Hale, who wrote “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” She was also an outspoken abolitionist.
- How did pumpkin pie enter the Thanksgiving Day Tradition? According to legend, pumpkin pie has been a staple of the holiday since almost the beginning. In Colchester, Connecticut, a Thanksgiving feast was postponed for a week because of a molasses shortage that made it impossible to make the dessert.
- Why is football such an important part of Thanksgiving tradition? The first Thanksgiving Day football game pitted Yale against Princeton in 1876, thirteen years after Pres. Lincoln made the day a national holiday. By the 1890s, thousands of colleges and high schools held rivalry games on Thanksgiving. When the National Football League was born in 1920, it hosted several games on the holiday.