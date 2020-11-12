“What have I done?” Arrest affidavit details the deadly shooting of Garrett Hunt

Minutes after the shooting death of Garrett Hunt, McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies say his mother told them, “I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to.”

Sarah Hunt is in the McLennan County Jail, facing a murder charge. She’s being held on a $500,000 bail.

In the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX44 News, deputies say Hunt told two people on Nov. 9th, 2020, that her son needed help and he is with her mother in heaven now.

A deputy arrived on the scene shortly after the phone call was made and discovered the individual in the car suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The affidavit states deputies found the body of 17-year-old Garrett Hunt in a white Hyundai mini-van. The air conditioner was running with the doors closed and the windows up.

Deputies discovered Hunt had been shot multiple times. They also located several .40 caliber fired cartridge cases, a .40 caliber pistol, and a spare magazine for the pistol in the vehicle.

According to interviews with family members, deputies learned that Sarah Hunt picked up her son from the camper he was staying in with his father. She was supposed to take him to school.

Waco ISD says Hunt taught 5th grade science and social studies at Lake Air Montessori, which is closed to in-person classes this week because of COVID-19 cases. This was her first year teaching at Lake Air Montessori.

The district says it has not made contact with Hunt, but she will be placed on administrative leave and given an opportunity to resign. If she does not resign, the district says it will begin the process of terminating her probationary contract.