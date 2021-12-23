WACO, Texas – This year has been the third year Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits has gone all out for Christmas.

“We love transforming a space. So when we brought Dichotomy to Waco, we had a certain vision in mind, and then with each event that we have, we like to transform and bring everybody into the experience,” says Alina Mikos, the owner of Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits.

The inside is is completely decked out! From gingerbread houses and Christmas lights to Christmas music.

“Even though we’re coffee and spirits, we are a big family, so we all celebrate together. That’s why the whole space is decorated,” says Mikos.

While some people may not be able to celebrate with family this year, Dichotomy wants to bring holiday joy to their customers.

“You know, we’ve been through a lot. All of us over the past few years, and it’s really nice to still be able to celebrate in safe ways and find some happiness,” says Mikos.

Alina Mikos hopes by having their doors open this holiday season it will bring the community together.

“We have a lot of regulars that, you know, they either again don’t have family to. Or maybe after they celebrate with their families, they want to do something else with their evening,” says Mikos.

Several restaurants will be closing their doors early tomorrow to observe Christmas Eve.

Like, Brown House Cafe, The Ranchito, Cracker Barrel, and Taqueria Altos de Jalisco. They all will be closing their doors at 2pm.

“We’re going to do coffee until noon tomorrow, and then the spirits bar will be open both evening, tomorrow night, and Christmas,” says Mikos.