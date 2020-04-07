Wheel, chair bound man beaten and dragged

A McLennan County man is being held after a man permanently confined to a wheelchair was severely assaulted.

Deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Old Bethany Road Monday regarding a domestic disturbance.

Deputies arriving on the scene were told by the victim that a man he identified as his nephew had been yelling at him and attacked him as he was trying to get out of bed and into his wheelchair.

The arrest affidavit stated that the victim was first struck in the forehead with a closed fist causing bleeding.

The affidavit went on to state that the victim was then struck two more times in the head, then dragged down a hallway by his left arm.

When his assailant got him to the front room of the house, he was assaulted with a framed picture resulting with a cut, then beaten with a metal squeegee handle.

The nephew and suspected attacker, identified as Jacob Gutierrez, was spotted by a Department of Public Safety sergeant near the intersection of Old Bethany Road and Woods Lane where he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail and held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.