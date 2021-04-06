Where to get your Baylor Bears Championship merchandise

WACO, Texas – Have you got your Baylor Championship merch yet? FOX44 called around to a few different stores to see who still had what.

Academy Sports and Outdoors says they are almost sold out. You can also skip the lines and just order straight from the Dick’s Sporting Goods website.

Barefoot Campus Outfitter, right off of Baylor’s campus, is getting their shipment of gear on Wednesday between noon and 1:00 p.m. You can also pre-order on their website.

H-E-B says their shipment should come on Thursday. – and of course, you can get all of your Bear Nation gear needs at the Baylor University Bookstore.