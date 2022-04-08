WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Easter is on the way, and there are some egg hunts in the Waco area this weekend!

You can swing by your local community centers on Saturday to enjoy these free events for kids under 13 years old.

The hunts are on at the following locations:

10:00 a.m. at South Waco, located at 2815 Speight Avenue

11:00 a.m. at Dewey, located at 925 N. 9th Street

Noon at Bledsoe-Miller, located at 300 N. M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard

1 p.m. at Beverly Hills City Park in the 100 block of Victory

Be sure to bring a bag or basket to hold all the goodies you collect!