WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bathrooms at Whitney-area baseball fields have been vandalized for the second time in recent months.

The City of Whitney Public Works was checking the Whitney Youth Association baseball fields on Monday morning, and discovered some of the bathrooms were vandalized.





Police believe this incident occurred on Saturday night, or sometime afterwards.

If you have any information on these incidents, you can call the Whitney Police Department at 254-694-2638.