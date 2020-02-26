Whitney High School evacuated after threat

UPDATE: All Clear.

After a complete search of all campus buildings, outbuildings and vehicles investigators determined that an earlier report of a bomb was unfounded.

Whitney Police Chief Christopher Bentley said a school resource officer notified area law enforcement of the threat at 8:50 a.m.

Assistance came from Whitney Police, Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Whitney Fire Department and the McLennan County Bomb Squad with their search dog.

After students were evacuated, a thorough search was conducted and the all clear sounded by late morning.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division personnel were conducting an investigation to track down the source of the threat for possible prosecution.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Whitney ISD is reporting that the High School campus was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was received.

The statement said high school students were being evacuated to a safe place with more details to be released later.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has responded to assist with extra personnel at the scene.

A Sheriff’s Office statement said, “the students are safe and there is no reason to believe there is a danger to any nearby business.”