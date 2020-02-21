Whitney ISD addressing incidents with members of Guardian Team

WHITNEY, Texas – The Whitney Independent School District is speaking out on two incidents last semester involving its Guardian Team.

The first occurred last August at Whitney High School, where one of the Guardian Team members left her firearm in the women’s restroom. The second occurred in October 2019 at Whitney Middle School, where one of the members left her firearm in her purse unattended in the teacher workroom.

In both of these incidents, both team members were instructed to place their firearms in their vehicles and they were immediately suspended from the team, pending an investigation. After an investigation, both members were removed from the team.

The district says it did not notify the public about either incident because the identities of the Guardian Team members are kept confidential in the event they are called to action to protect students.

The County Attorney is not reopening an investigation with either incident, and no charges will be filed.

All Guardian Team members were involved in an extension training on October 26 in response to these two incidents. This training was to help re-emphasize Whitney ISD Guardian procedures.

The district says its Guardian Team members will continue to train and follow procedures to assist in making things as safe as possible for students and staff.

Source: Whitney Independent School District