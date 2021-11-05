Whitney ISD bus drivers on alert for suspicious activities involving students

WHITNEY, Texas – The Whitney Independent School District is raising awareness of an incident that happened Thursday afternoon as a student was leaving a district school bus.

Superintendent John McCullough sent out a press release Friday saying a person in a small red car approached a student as it was getting off a school bus, and tried to get the student to come over to the car by saying they had a dog they wanted the student to see. This happened near Timberline Drive and Juniper Cove Road.

The Hill’s County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted, and the district says they are investigating this incident.

The district’s bus drivers have been made aware of this incident, and they will be on high alert looking for any suspicious activity as students leave the buses.

If you have any information to help identify the person in the red car, you can contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

Source: Whitney Independent School District