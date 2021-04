SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: 3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table on July 28, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. 3M reported second quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations and showed overall sales falling 12.2 percent to $7.18 billion despite a ramp-up in sales of N95 face masks due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Trustees with the Whitney Independent School District have voted to make wearing of masks on their campuses optional.

The vote was unanimous.

Notification was sent to parents of students in the district that effective immediately wearing of masks will not be required, but will be optional.