Whitney,TX- A Whitney ISD student has tested positive for COVID-19, the second on the Middle School campus.

The infection was lab confirmed today, and students and staff who have been in close contact with the infected individual have been notified and sent home for 14 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus .

The school says that they will be disinfecting and deep cleaning the areas frequented by the student. This is the 2nd lab confirmed case of COVID-19 at Whitney Middle School.