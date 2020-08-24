Whitney ISD student tests positive for COVID-19 in lab-confirmed case

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Whitney, Tx – A Whitney ISD student has tested positive for COVID-19 just as students are returning to campus.

Whitney ISD says they are not releasing the name of the middle school student, but that they were present on campus on August 21st. All students and staff who have been in direct contact with the infected student have been notified and sent home for the next 14 days.

All areas the infected student came into contact with have been disinfected. Whitney ISD is encouraging their students and staff to look out for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.