Whitney ISD student tests positive for COVID-19 in lab-confirmed case

Whitney, Tx – A Whitney ISD student has tested positive for COVID-19 just as students are returning to campus.
Whitney ISD says they are not releasing the name of the middle school student, but that they were present on campus on August 21st. All students and staff who have been in direct contact with the infected student have been notified and sent home for the next 14 days.
All areas the infected student came into contact with have been disinfected. Whitney ISD is encouraging their students and staff to look out for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.