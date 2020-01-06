Whitney man arrested in November Waco murder

Jamarine Jashan Long

Waco police confirm that a Whitney man has been arrested in connection with the November 1, 2019 murder of D’airse Holder that occurred at 2826 South University Parks Drive.

Nineteen-year-old Jamarine Rashan Long was arrested by Hillsboro Police at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Corsicana Highway in Hillsboro.

He was taken to the Hill County Jail where his bond was set at $400,000.

The shooting occurred at a party at the Grove Apartments just a short distance from the Baylor University campus.

After a verbal altercation, a gunman fired a shot that killed Holder.

One other man was wounded and was treated and released at a hospital.

