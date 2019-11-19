Whitney man dies in Hill County crash

HILL COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash Monday afternoon on SH-81 – near FM-67, south of Grandview.

A Toyota Corolla traveling southbound attempted to swerve around an animal in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. The driver was transported to JPS in Fort Worth to be treated for a possible injury.

The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Bryant Wilson, of Whitney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety