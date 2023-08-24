WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible threat at Whitney Middle School was found to not be credible.

The Whitney Independent School District announced Wednesday night that an anonymous tip was received regarding the possible threat for Thursday. Administrators, as well as the Whitney Police Department, investigated the tip.

The district says that after exhausting all leads, it found the threat to be not credible.

Extra security and guardians were seen on campus Thursday out of an abundance of caution.