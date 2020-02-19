Whitney Police: Vice Principal left gun in high school bathroom

Whitney Police have released a report about a gun found in a Whitney High School teacher’s bathroom last August.

The report says teachers told Officer Curtis Rust that they found the gun on a table in the bathroom on August 28, 2019. it was identified as a Ruger LC9s with a Lasermax sight.

The teachers told Rust they did not know who the gun belonged to.

The officer contacted the head of the district’s Guardian Program, who believed the owner of the gun was Whitney High School Vice Principal Jennifer Pair.

They called Pair to the officer’s office and asked if she had her gun and she said yes, but when she felt for it, it was gone. Officer Rust says Pair believed she left it in a bathroom. At that point, he returned the gun to her.

No criminal charges have been filed against Jennifer Pair.

A letter from Whitney ISD Superintendent John McCullough was posted on the district’s Facebook page. It says students and staff were never in danger and that parents were not notified because the identities of Guardian members are confidential to protect the Guadian Team members.

No word yet on if Pair faced any disciplinary action for leaving a gun unattended in a teacher’s bathroom.