WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of Whitney may need to adjust their travel routes for their morning commute.

The City of Whitney Public Works posted on social media Thursday morning about several roads being blocked for road construction.

All Northbound traffic on 933/Colorado Street will be diverted down E. Polk Street, to Highway 22/Bosque Street. Southbound 933/Brazos Street will be diverted eastbound on Jefferson Avenue.

The Public Works Department says downtown businesses will still be accessible, but the only exit open will be Washington Avenue to San Jacinto Street.

Travelers are urged to use caution, and to plan accordingly.

The black lines on the map below indicate where the roads will be blocked.