HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Whitney woman has died in a Hill County crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a report of a crash on Highway 22 in Hill County at approximately 4:56 a.m. Tuesday. A 1992 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 53-year-old man from Whitney, was traveling westbound on Highway 22.

According to the investigating Trooper, a 39-year-old woman, identified as Stella Nichole Peacock, of Whitney, was unrestrained in the passenger’s seat and fell out of the vehicle through the passenger door. Peacock was pronounced dead on scene. Next of kin have been notified.