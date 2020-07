BELL COUNTY, Texas – The wife of Private Gregory Morales is under investigation for animal cruelty.

Fort Hood officials say police arrested Penny Morales at her on-post home after receiving a call about potential animal cruelty or neglect.

Officials also say there is no indication this case has anything to do with the disappearance of Gregory or his death.

Gregory Morales disappeared almost a year ago, and investigators found his remains in Killeen in June of this year.