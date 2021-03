TEMPLE, Texas – Community members in Temple come together to debut a Wildcat statue at the center of a city roundabout.

Local officials unveiled the 15-foot Wildcat centerpiece at the ceremony, dedicating the roundabout at North 31st Street – right in front of Temple High.

The roundabout is designed to improve traffic flow and limit congestion near the high school by eliminating left-hand turns onto 31st Street.

Source: City of Temple