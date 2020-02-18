Will Central Texas colleges admit students from unaccredited high schools?

CENTRAL TEXAS – FOX44 is digging deeper into the Marlin schools losing their accreditation.

The question we are hearing the most is, “What does this mean for the future of Marlin students?”

We called several colleges and universities in Central Texas and asked if they would admit students from an unaccredited high school.

As of this time, only the Texas State Technical College has said yes – since it is an open enrollment institution.

The others, including Baylor University, told FOX44 News they need to look into the question before answering. One university told us it may not cause a problem for admission, but it may keep the students from getting financial aid.

FOX44 News is continuing to work this story.