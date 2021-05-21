Will the Juneteenth Flag fly at Killeen City Hall?

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen City Council will vote Tuesday on whether the Juneteenth Flag will be flown at City Hall on the holiday.

Killeen Black Chamber of Commerce President Ronnie Russell says Juneteenth gained a lot of attention last year through the Black Lives Matter rallies, and he wants it to continue.

Russell took his proclamation for the flag to be flown to City Council and lobbied for it – speaking with the Killeen mayor and City Council members. He wants people to be educated on what Juneteenth is, and how it translates to freedom for all people.

“Just like any other holiday that has some sort of flag representation, they fly the flag. They fly it high without a question. So it’s just putting more emphasis on the education piece to allow people to know Juneteenth is not just a Texas holiday, it is a national holiday,” Russell says.

Russell is hoping for a unanimous vote in favor of flying the flag. The Killeen City Council vote takes place Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.