Window shot out of car with people inside, one arrested

Coryell County Sheriff’s deputies report a 61-year-old man was arrested Monday night after shots were fired through the window of an occupied car north of Copperas Cove.

Zachary Conley was taken to the Coryell County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest affidavit states that deputies were called to the area of Cactus Lane and Bluestem Drive just before 9:45 p.m. Monday and met with a couple in a car that had a passenger side window broken out.

Deputies were told that the window had been broken by gunfire, but luckily neither were hurt.

Deputies were told they had been in an argument with some men in the 900 block of Bluestem Drive when the shots were fired.

Deputies went to that location and were told by the men there that they felt they had been threatened by the couple, but had not seen any weapons.

The affidavit referred to a statement Conley had given saying he fired the shots and that he could not remember how many he fired and could not recall if he had fired at the car or into the air.

Bond had not been set for Conley as of Tuesday morning.