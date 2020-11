Waco police report no one was hurt but car windows were shattered in a shooting incident Thursday morning.

Police responded to a ” shots fired” call in the 3600 block of Sanger Avenue about 10:15 a.m. and found the damaged vehicle.

Police say they have little information about any possible suspects, only saying they were told it might have been two men.

There was no suspect vehicle information.

Crime scene officers were gathering information.