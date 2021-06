WACO, Texas – Check those old Powerball tickets again. A $1 million ticket will soon expire.

A ticket matching five numbers drawn for the January 13 drawing was purchased at ALTX Management on Interstate 35 South in Waco, but the $1 million prize has yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers (4-19-23-25-49), but not the Powerball number (14). The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, July 12 at 5:00 p.m.