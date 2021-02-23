Winter Storm Community Relief Fund established in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Waco Foundation and the City of Waco have partnered up and created the Winter Storm Community Relief Fund to provide support to families impacted by the winter weather.

The Waco Foundation Board donated $25,000 to help the community get the help they need.

“I would say that this fund is designed for folks who need additional support. So we know that we’re likely to receive some significant state and federal aid, insurance payments will come through and things like that, but there’s likely to be a group to folks who are unable to access those resources,” says Natalie Kelinske, the Director of Communications and Donor Services at Waco Foundation.

The Waco Foundation set up a link where people can donate money to help those who have been impacted by the winter storm.

“We have this receptacle to receive donations from community members, and then we’ll distribute it to local nonprofits that are providing direct aid to community members who were severely impacted by the storm,” says Kelinske.

For families needing assistance, the Waco Foundation is asking you to fill out the City of Waco survey first.

“100 percent of the funds will go to individuals and families in McLennan County that need assistance. So some of the funds can be used for basic necessities like food, replacing groceries, electric bills, things like that,” says Kelinske.

The Waco Foundation will not provide direct assistance to individuals, but instead work with partnered nonprofits for distributing aid.

“We’ll actually distribute grants to nonprofits who have programs in place for those type of home repairs, and then individuals and families will work directly with those nonprofits to get those repairs made,” says Kelinske.