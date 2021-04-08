Winter storm recovery money available for Bell County residents

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

United Way of Central Texas has announced it is now accepting applications for winter weather recovery fund assistance.

UWCT said the the Winter Weather Recovery Fund is available to assist residents of Bell County that have been affected by the storm.

The assistance can be applied to electric bills dated for the month of February, home repairs or insurance deductibles. Applications can be found on the here

“It is hard to imagine another unprecedented event impacting our community,” says Stephanie

O’Banion, President & CEO, United Way of Central Texas.

“This winter weather crisis has hit our neighbors, non-profits, and partners hard and we will continue to working side by side during these recovery efforts to ensure the needs are met.”

The Winter Weather Recovery Fund is designed to assist individuals, families, and nonprofits

addressing the many and various needs across the community related to recovery efforts.

Donations to the fund would also be welcome with UWCT saying such support will provide assistance to the individuals and non-profits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in Central Texas.

UWCT said 100% of all gifts will go directly to help local families and non-profits.