KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen is providing updates to events and flights amid impending cold weather temperatures moving into the area over the next few days.

The highly-anticipated musical event, Motown Downtown, has been postponed from February 26 to Saturday, March 5 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event will include tunes of Motown’s biggest hits – from The Temptations, Michael Jackson and Marvin Gaye, to Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson. There will also be entertainment from local bands.

The second of two Community Planning Meetings is still scheduled for Thursday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m., but it will be a virtual-only event via Zoom. The link, passcode and ID can be found here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84111016335?pwd=Z2t6dW1vdEY4L3B3QXpNL2RXWVBHZz09.

The community is asked to participate in this meeting so the Community Development Advisory Committee can gain public input in development of the Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Action Plan and prioritize community needs and disbursement of federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds.

All flights at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) are cancelled for Wednesday, due to weather out of Dallas. GRK information is on the City’s website at KilleenTexas.gov/airport. All information regarding flying with American Airlines and travel updates can be found at www.aa.com.

As a reminder, the City of Killeen is opening Warming Centers from Wednesday night through Saturday morning. For more information, you can view our story here.

Source: City of Killeen