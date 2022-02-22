WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District has started winter weather operations around the district.

With the potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized and proactively pretreating roadways. The pretreatment is a brine solution which lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface – which can help keep ice from forming.

TxDOT’s Waco District maintenance personnel will continue monitoring the forecast and adjust operations as conditions warrant. TxDOT encourages travelers to give TxDOT vehicles at least 200 feet of space as they treat roadways.

Here are some tips for drivers as wintry weather approaches:

– If you can, avoid unnecessary travel

If you must travel:

– Buckle up

– Drive to conditions

– Increase your following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you

– Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas

– Do not use cruise control or lane assist

To get updates on weather conditions, drivers can call 1-800-452-9292, or go to DriveTexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation