Wintry weather closes Darnall Army Medical Center

The ice and snow covering Central Texas forced Ft. Hood to Close Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, its primary care clinics, COVID-19 vaccine site, and COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The hospital’s emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services will remain open.

The closure does not affect when CRDAMC mission and emergency essential and shift workers report for duty. That also pertains to shift workers and mission-essential personnel should report at their scheduled times. Employees should contact their supervisor for more information or questions regarding status, classification, and report times.

All clinics will be closed. Patient appointments will be rescheduled upon return to normal operations. Patients can also reschedule appointments through the TRICARE patient portal at tricareonline.com

Pharmacies and laboratory services will be closed.

All surgeries scheduled for Feb. 16 are canceled. Surgery clinic personnel will contact patients with rescheduling options upon return to normal operations. Pre-op COVID-19 testing will resume when the Respiratory Drive-Thru opens.

Beneficiaries due to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, should plan to get the second dose when the vaccine site returns to normal operations. Beneficiaries can walk-in or book appointment at tricareonline.com.

The Respiratory Drive-Thru will be closed. Active Duty Service Members, retirees, and family members with COVID-19 symptoms may call the APHN 24-hr COVID-19 hotline at 254-553-6612 or seek emergency care in the CRDAMC emergency department.