Wisconsin man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old Temple girl

Temple Police officers have arrested an 18-year-old man from Wisconsin on accusations that he raped an 11-year-old girl.

Police say the suspect is Alan Brian Kozik and he is from Greenwood, Wisconsin.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers received a call from a woman who said she found an unknown man in her home on July 7th. She told officers that when she woke up, she heard a man’s voice coming from the room of her boyfriend’s daughter.

When officers got to the home, they arrested Kozik and took him to the police station to be questioned.

The affidavit says Kozik admitted having sexual activity with the 11-year-old and that he thought she was about to turn 15. The age of consent in Texas is 17.

The child told a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner that she had sex with a man she identified as Alan.

Kozik faces a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child and is being held on a $250,000 bond.