WISD delays returning to schools and planned election

Waco school students may not be going back to school until after April 21st. Superintendent Susan Kincannon made that statement Tuesday morning during a teleconference meeting.

Dr. Kincannon says she expects Gov. Greg Abbott to say something about schools across the state during a press conference at 2pm. You will be able to watch that on FOX44 and FOX44News.com.

The Board of Trustees voted to postpone the May 2nd election, following in the footsteps of the Waco City Council. It will be moved to the November 3rd Presidential election unless Gov. Abbott allows it to be held in July.

During this morning’s meeting, Superintendent Kincannon also recommended basing class ranking on student standings as of March 6th. The Board of Trustees approved the motion unanimously.