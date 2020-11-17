WISD’s Brazos High School going to remote instruction, special education 18+ transition to remain open

Monday evening the following message was sent to Brazos High School families and employees:

“Today, we learned that an individual, who has been on campus at Brazos High School, tested positive for COVID-19. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with the people who tested positive. Those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive.

“Unfortunately, nearly all campus administrators and support staff will be required to quarantine as a result of this case. For that reason, Brazos High School will transition to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 17), and the campus will remain closed to in-person instruction through Thanksgiving Break. At this time, we plan to reopen Brazos High School for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

“All of our students have already received laptops or other devices that they regularly take home with them. In addition, any students without internet access at home are able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with a device or mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are working closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Also, free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required. Thank you for helping us make this transition to remote learning as smooth as possible.”

The announcement also included the note that the Special Education Department’s 18+ transition program located at BHS will remain open for in-person instruction